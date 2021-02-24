Mayor candidates make their last push before Salty Dog Day

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The 5th Annual Salty Dog Day will take place along Beck Avenue in St. Andrews starting at 8 a.m. on February 27, featuring dog-centric vendors and interactive booths.

But, the item Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership Board Members expect to draw the most attention will be the announcement of the next Salty Dog Mayor- scheduled for 12 p.m. on Salty Dog Day.

Three of the candidates, Socks, Betty Boop and Little Dude, joined News 13 This Morning to give their pitches as to why they should be the next Dog Mayor of St. Andrews.

Voting will end on February 24 at 11:59 p.m., and each vote costs $1, with proceeds benefitting Operation Spay Bay.

Board of Directors Member Tracy Smith said Operation Spay Bay will roll out a mobile veterinary clinic for the event as well, offering low-cost services like microchipping and nail trimming.

Smith also said this event has raised thousands of dollars for animal health and rescue organizations in the past, and they are hopeful to see a similar outcome this weekend.

To vote for the dog you want to become Mayor of St. Andrews, click here.

Find out more by watching the included segment above.