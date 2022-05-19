PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Man in the Sea Museum has been serving the Bay County community for 40 years, providing hundreds of years worth of history in diving and underwater technology.

This week, they have added a new exhibit featuring women in the field.

The exhibit is titled “The Women Divers Hall of Fame,” and it highlights the incredible heroism of women in the military.

Man in the Sea Museum President, Steve Mulholland said it is important to recognize women who have broken barriers as diving traditionally is a male-dominated field.

“We know there’s been plenty of great ladies throughout their careers that have done great things especially throughout the navy, and as the kids come through we want to show case the fact that this field is open to everybody,” he said.

Two Bay County women are also recognized in the exhibit.

One of them is Mary Bonnin, who was the first female master diver and currently the only female master diver to qualify in the navy.

The other woman is Captain Marie Knafelc, who became the first female medical officer qualified in submarines. She also served as the senior medical officer for the navy experimental diving unit.

The museum will also be hosting a free screening of the movie ‘To What Remains’ this Memorial Day at The Grand Theatre in Pier Park.

The film centers around ‘Project Recover’ and their mission to reunite families with prisoners of war and the 80,000 mission in action soldiers since World War II.

The screening will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is free to attend, but you must reserve your ticket in advance. You can do so here.