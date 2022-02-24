PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– A hidden gem in Panama City Beach that makes history come alive and takes you to the depths of the unknown, the ‘Man in the Sea Museum’ is celebrating 40 years in Bay County this March. The museum opened in 1982.

The museum showcases the history of military diving and illustrates the progress of underwater technology, from the earliest days of diving to the most modern underwater habitats.

Throughout the month of March they’ll be hosting a series of free community events every Saturday from 11 a .m. to 3 p.m.

March 5, VIP Appreciation Day invites all members and sponsors and VIPs to come out and enjoy raffles, food trucks and games. There will also be a cake cutting at 12 p.m.

March 12, Military Appreciation Day, invites all retirees, active duty and dependents in the military are welcome to come out and enjoy raffles, food trucks and games.

March 19, Kids Appreciation Day, invites all kids, parents and kids at heart to enjoy ice cream, raffles, food trucks and games.

March 26, Bay Area Jeep Association Day, come out to see the museum, cool jeeps and enjoy raffles, food trucks and games. At 7 p.m. there will also be a paranormal tour for those who want to experience the museum at nights. Tickets for this activity start at $55 and include a t-shirt and annual pass to the museum. Spots are limited for the paranormal tour and those who want to attend must reserve their spot by calling 850-235-4101.

“It’s such an honor to celebrate 40 years in the community, and we invite all those who haven’t come to our museum to spend two hours of their time and learn about the fascinating history that is local to Bay County,” said Museum President, Steve Mulholland.

The museum is regularly open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To find out about ticket prices, click here.