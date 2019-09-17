Man arrested for burning girlfriend’s belongings

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A man behind bars after officers say he burned multiple items he gave to his girlfriend.

DeFuniak Springs Police arrived at the house early Monday morning for a fire that Hunter Garner, 23, allegedly started.

Garner extinguished the flame, but not in time to save some of his girlfriend’s belongings. According to law enforcement, the two were arguing over the future of their relationship.

Garner left before officers arrived, but was arrested later Monday afternoon.

Garner is charged with criminal mischief and arson. He is currently booked into Walton County Jail, where he is awaiting First Appearance.