Making local beautification efforts on Earth Day’s 50th anniversary

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In a time when people may be staying more distant from others than ever before, Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary could unite environmental causes across the globe, inspiring some to make a difference.

Typically, many people come together on April 22 to clean up, beautify and enhance their local landscapes, but COVID-19 has caused changes for Earth Day 2020. However, Keep PCB Beautiful called into News 13 This Morning to discuss how locals can participate in Earth Day in their own yards, as well as through online challenges.

Keep PCB Beautiful reports the group collected close to 10,000 pounds of litter, planted about 570 trees and plants and cleaned around 50 miles of coastline in the Bay County area throughout 2019. Volunteers with the group also donated around 6,650 hours of community service during the year.

Find out more about Earth Day challenges through Keep PCB Beautiful’s Facebook page and by watching the segment below.

