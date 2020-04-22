LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

Making local beautification efforts on Earth Day’s 50th anniversary

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In a time when people may be staying more distant from others than ever before, Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary could unite environmental causes across the globe, inspiring some to make a difference.

Typically, many people come together on April 22 to clean up, beautify and enhance their local landscapes, but COVID-19 has caused changes for Earth Day 2020. However, Keep PCB Beautiful called into News 13 This Morning to discuss how locals can participate in Earth Day in their own yards, as well as through online challenges.

Keep PCB Beautiful reports the group collected close to 10,000 pounds of litter, planted about 570 trees and plants and cleaned around 50 miles of coastline in the Bay County area throughout 2019. Volunteers with the group also donated around 6,650 hours of community service during the year.

Find out more about Earth Day challenges through Keep PCB Beautiful’s Facebook page and by watching the segment below.

For more on Earth Day 2020, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Covey's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Covey's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Neeley's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Neeley's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Waller's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Waller's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Horvatic's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Horvatic's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. McKenzie's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McKenzie's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. English's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. English's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Chester's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Chester's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Lunde's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lunde's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Carey-Burkett's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Carey-Burkett's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Babb's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Babb's First Grade Class"

Ms. Kelly's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Kelly's Third Grade Class"

Ms. McDavid's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McDavid's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Moak's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Moak's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Holbrook's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Holbrook's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Gonzalez' Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gonzalez' Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Williamson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Williamson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Ankoviak's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ankoviak's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Myatt's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Myatt's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Banuelo's and Ms. Williams' Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Banuelo's and Ms. Williams' Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Anderson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Anderson's Second Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Covey's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Covey's Kindergarten Class"

Keep PCB Beautiful talks Earth Day 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep PCB Beautiful talks Earth Day 2020"

Keep PCB Beautiful talks Earth Day challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep PCB Beautiful talks Earth Day challenge"

Candidates use electronic signatures for ballot petitions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candidates use electronic signatures for ballot petitions"

Henderson re-elected Mayor; new faces come to Callaway & Mexico Beach commission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Henderson re-elected Mayor; new faces come to Callaway & Mexico Beach commission"

Florida National Guard tests nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida National Guard tests nursing home"
More Local News