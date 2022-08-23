BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– It’s time to let your voice be heard and cast your ballot for the Primary Election this Tuesday.

Early Voting ended on Saturday and now voters will head to the polls on election day to cast their ballot in several state and local elections.

“This is the last day to make your vote count,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Get there early and don’t wait to the last minute,” Andersen said.

However, there will be some changes on where people can vote. This will be the first time voters will use precincts since Hurricane Michael.

“You must go to your assigned precint destination, which can be found on the sample ballot,” said Andersen.

You can also find out your designated precint online here, or by calling the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office at 850-784-6100.

All voters remember to bring their Florida issued ID with them that has a photo and a signature on it.