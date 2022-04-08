LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’re looking for an egg-citing way to ring in the Easter holiday, the city of Lynn Haven will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt event at A. L. Kinsaul Park on April 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Easter Egg Hunt kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Kids will be broken up into four designated age groups– 3 & under, 4-6, 7-9, and 10 and up. It’s free to participate.

“This year there will be 30,000 eggs! Some will be candy eggs and some will have prizes,” said City of Lynn Haven Marketing Coordinator, Sophia Timm.

Also at the event, there will be photo opportunities with the Easter bunny, a bounce house, face painting, egg tosses with the Lynn Haven Fire department, and the opportunity to make flower crowns with a local boutique. There will also be food and refreshments at the event for purchase.