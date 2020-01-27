Lynn Haven Library Bus to open February 3

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven will welcome a Library Bus to the community February 3 at 9 a.m., after the city’s public library was significantly damaged in Hurricane Michael.

The bus received book donations for the last several months and will operate in Lynn Haven for the foreseeable future.

Volunteers will operate the library Monday’s from 9 a.m. to Noon and Thursday’s from 1 – 4 p.m at 817 Ohio Avenue.

The city is looking for more volunteers, with the potential to increase the library’s hours of operation with the community’s involvement.

Books for readers of all ages will be available for rent, and no library card is necessary. Anyone in the community will have access to the bus as well, not just Lynn Haven residents.

