Lucky Puppy Rescue to hold annual Spay-ghetti luncheon

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lucky Puppy Rescue will hold its annual “Spay-ghetti with No Balls” fundraiser Saturday, February 8 starting at 11 a.m. at The Barn at Wicked Wheel.

Meal plates will cost $10 per person, and a bake sale will be available as well. The luncheon’s silent auction and raffle drawings begin at 1 p.m. and will go until 3 p.m.

The rescue also has a wish list of items including wet and dry dog food, puppy pads and cleaning supplies, and those who attend Spay-ghetti can bring those items to donate.

Find more about the rescue and the wish list on Lucky Puppy’s Facebook page.

The Lucky Puppy Rescue was founded in 2008 and works to spay and neuter dogs, as well as “change the luck” of pups by finding them a forever home.

