Low-cost swim lessons open for community registration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the 10th year, the Boys & Girls Club of Bay County will offer swim lessons for the community at a low cost for club members and non-members.

The first session is already underway, but multiple other sessions as well as opportunities for Mommy & Me and Adult Beginner levels will be offered throughout Summer 2020.

Payments must be made one week in advance and no refunds are available.

Boys & Girls Club CEO Hank Hill told News 13 This Morning, the swim lessons provide an essential service for the community. Find out more in the segment above.

The Boys & Girls Club of Bay County asks anyone interested to visit its website or Facebook for more information.

