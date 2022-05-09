BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Summer is soon approaching, and if you’re looking to hit the beach or pool, you’ll want to ensure your child is a strong swimmer in the event of an emergency.

Since early 2000, the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County have been offering swim lessons for the community through grant money.

“We live in an area surrounded by water, it’s vital for folks to really learn how to swim. Not only that, but also provide water safety rules and things like that for kids who may not necessarily be around the water a lot,” said Boys and Girls Club CEO, Hank Hill.

Lessons at the club level begin at six-years-old, but there are also Mommy & Me classes for younger children and Adult Beginner levels will be offered throughout Summer 2022.

Spots are filling up fast, and you can reserve your spot by calling 850-704-5789.

If your child is also in need of a summer camp, the Boys and Girls Club is also looking to fill spots for their three locations as well.

“Not only do we do all the fun activities for the kids like dodgeball and arts and crafts, we also do activities that help them retain the knowledge they gained in school over the summer.

You can reserve your spot by calling 850-753-5606.

The Boys & Girls Club of Bay County asks anyone interested to visit its website or Facebook for more information.