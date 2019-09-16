Los Antojitos joins News 13 This Morning for National Guacamole Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning welcomed Matt Harbison, executive chef and owner of Los Antojitos Mexican Restaurant, into the studio to talk all things guacamole and celebrate National Guacamole Day.

Harbison shared with News 13, the secret ingredients to a good guacamole are more simple than people may think: salt and pepper.

Watch the segment from the morning show to see Harbison and morning reporter, Mackenzie McClintock, add a custom twist to the Los Antojitos guacamole recipe.