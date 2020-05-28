Local yoga group highlights exercise’s benefits amid pandemic

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Whether it is the gym, workout class or group run, many exercise routines were interrupted or drastically changed in order to follow CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, one Panhandle yoga group has continued to hold classes while adhering to guidelines in order to continue providing benefits like stress relief, community involvement and physical activity to class participants.

Mexico Beach FL Yoga meets multiple times a week for morning and sunset classes near Veterans Memorial Park in Gulf County’s Beacon Hill community.

Find out more about the yoga group using its website, mexicobeachyogafl.com.

