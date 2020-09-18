Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Local tourism history on display in new exhibit

News 13 This Morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Former tourism hot spots like Sherman’s Pavilion, the Hang Out and Miracle Strip Park are coming back to life at a new Historical Society of Bay County exhibit, titled “Tourist Attractions in the 20th Century on Panama City Beach.”

The exhibit is open to the public and features photographs, artifacts and explanations detailing the changes and growth to tourism.

The historical society has the exhibit on display at the Bay County History Museum, which is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Admission is free to the museum, located at 133 Harrison Avenue.

Find out more by watching the News 13 This Morning segment above and visiting the Bay County History Museum on Facebook.

