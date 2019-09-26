Local sports complex to hold fall grand opening event

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited the Panama City Beach Sports Complex ahead of the location’s grand opening event on October 5.

General Manager J.D. Wood told News 13, the event will start at 9 a.m. and feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, as well as different sports activities for attendees and the opportunity to win prizes.

Once the complex officially opens, the space will span more than 160 acres and feature multiple fields capable of holding a variety of sports competitions.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to hear more from Wood about the future of the sports complex.

Visit https://www.playpanamacitybeach.com for up-to-date information on the complex and details on the grand opening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Agg. Battery Arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Agg. Battery Arrest"

Stolen truck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stolen truck"

Pre-legislative sessions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pre-legislative sessions"

Bryan Arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bryan Arrest"

School Consultant Rejection

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Consultant Rejection"

FDOH shelter exercise

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDOH shelter exercise"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.