Local sports complex to hold fall grand opening event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited the Panama City Beach Sports Complex ahead of the location’s grand opening event on October 5.

General Manager J.D. Wood told News 13, the event will start at 9 a.m. and feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, as well as different sports activities for attendees and the opportunity to win prizes.

Once the complex officially opens, the space will span more than 160 acres and feature multiple fields capable of holding a variety of sports competitions.

Visit https://www.playpanamacitybeach.com for up-to-date information on the complex and details on the grand opening.