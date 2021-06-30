Local shooting range gears up for “Red, White & BOOM!” Fourth of July celebration

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Fourth of July celebrations are starting to kickoff here in the Panhandle, with previews of exciting events happening this holiday weekend.

The Powder Room, a shooting range and training center in Panama City Beach, is having an Independence Day celebration this upcoming Saturday and Sunday.

They will be hosting their first annual “Red, White and BOOM!” event, which will feature a complimentary cookout with free hotdogs and drinks for guests.

Members of law enforcement and the military will be able to shoot for free during the event this weekend.

The Powder Room General Manager Joe Preston said he is excited to be able to host this celebration for locals and visitors alike.

“This is our opportunity to give back, to reach out and to tell everybody we’re here,” Preston said. “We just want to express our appreciation, our celebration of our nation, our Constitution, our Second Amendment… a celebration of all those things.”

There will also be free virtual shooting in their simulation range, with a prize for the weekend’s top performer.

The event will be July 3 and 4 from noon to 6 p.m.

