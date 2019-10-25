Local sculptor gives pumpkin carving tips

Breaking News
News 13 This Morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local chainsaw sculptor, Chad Gainey, visited the WMBB studio to bring Panhandle residents tips for carving pumpkins during the fall season.

Gainey carved two pumpkins during News 13 This Morning to demonstrate techniques, as well as tools to use, for creating Jack-o’-Lanterns and other designs on pumpkins.

He said the tools he uses for creating the art can be found at local craft stores, and that there is no “perfect” way to carve since each pumpkin is unique in its features.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more from Gainey about carving pumpkins.

