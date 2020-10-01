Local sculptor covers pumpkin carving tips for fall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The start of October means bringing back all things pumpkin, from coffee flavors, to desserts and even fall crafts.

Local sculptor and Food Network show contestant, Chad Gainey, joined News 13 This Morning for pumpkin carving tips, as well as details on filming with Halloween Wars.

Gainey said having the right tools, like small or serrated knives instead of larger cutting tools, can make for easier carving, as well as cutting a hole around the bottom of the pumpkin to place over a lamp or light.

Along with the right tools, Gainey said using washable markers to draw a design on the pumpkin prior to carving can help with following a shape and pattern for jack-o-lanterns.

He recently put his skills to the test on Food Network’s Halloween Wars Season 10, where he teams up with a cake sculptor and sugar artist to produce Halloween displays.

The winning team on the show takes home $50,000, and Season 10 is ongoing.

Gainey said the show airs Sunday on Food Network at 8 p.m. C.T.

Gainey also explained he will teach a pumpkin carving workshop at the Panama City Center for the Arts on October 3, where participants will work on a detailed, 3D-style pumpkin following his instruction.

Details on the class and other fall workshops at the Center for the Arts can be found here.