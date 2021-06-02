Local running group gathers for Global Running Day

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The first Wednesday in June is recognized as Global Running Day, and members of the community came out to celebrate Wednesday morning.

The Panhandle Runners Club gathered together at the Bailey Bridge in Lynn Haven.

Club president Angela Klopf said the group usually runs together on the bridge every Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

“Everybody is really family with the club,” Klopf said. “Somebody might just be a walker, somebody might be a runner… there’s always something for everybody.”

When running outdoors in the summertime heat, Klopf recommends keeping hydration and sunscreen on hand.

She said being a part of a running group has given her a sense of camaraderie, along with friends who help push her to keep going.

“It’s not just physical health, but mental well-being,” Klopf said.

Learn more about Global Running Day and various virtual events being held around the world.