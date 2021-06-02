Local running group gathers for Global Running Day

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The first Wednesday in June is recognized as Global Running Day, and members of the community came out to celebrate Wednesday morning.

The Panhandle Runners Club gathered together at the Bailey Bridge in Lynn Haven.

Club president Angela Klopf said the group usually runs together on the bridge every Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

“Everybody is really family with the club,” Klopf said. “Somebody might just be a walker, somebody might be a runner… there’s always something for everybody.”

When running outdoors in the summertime heat, Klopf recommends keeping hydration and sunscreen on hand.

She said being a part of a running group has given her a sense of camaraderie, along with friends who help push her to keep going.

“It’s not just physical health, but mental well-being,” Klopf said.

Learn more about Global Running Day and various virtual events being held around the world.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Local running club celebrates Global Running Day

Morning Forecast 6-2-21

News 13 at 10:00

Walton County Attorney says it's not a statutory requirement to spend 40% of TDC tax dollars

A Springfield arrest leads to a bigger issue with overcrowding in the Bay County Jail

Panama City Weather 6-1-2021

More Local News

Don't Miss