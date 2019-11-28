Local runners feast on 30A Thanksgiving Day Races

ROSEMARY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Racers of all ages and skill levels laced up their shoes and hit 30A running Thanksgiving morning as part of the annual 10K, 5K and one mile fun run event.

The races raised money for five local charities and kicked off at 7:30 a.m. with the 10K.

Officials estimate more than 5,000 people gather in Rosemary Beach for the event, whether to run or cheer on participants.

Race directors said previous years have raised more than $350,000 for charities in the Panhandle.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn about the charities involved in this year’s race, as well as see morning anchor Kelsey Peck chat with the crew before heading to the starting line.

