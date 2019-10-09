Local police department to host 28th annual Cops n’ Kids

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited the Panama City Beach Police Department to preview the 28th Annual Cops n’ Kids event happening October 19.

The event will start at 10 a.m. at Frank Brown Park’s festival grounds, with many activities for families and children to experience.

Cops n’ Kids will feature displays from first responders, local military and police, as well as a bicycle raffle, free food and drinks and police K-9 demonstrations.

The event is free to attend, and to learn more information, watch the segment from News 13 This Morning.

Visit The Panama City Beach Police Department on Facebook for further details or with questions about the event.