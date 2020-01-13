Local pizza shop owners talk National Pizza Week tips

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Great White Pizza owners welcomed News 13 This Morning to discuss ideas for National Pizza Week.

Owners JP Marshall and Jim Sickler told News 13, several tips for making pizza at home including: not being afraid to add too much sauce and when placing toppings, start from the outside of the pizza and work toward the middle.

Great White Pizza is a local location that also serves those with dietary concerns, using cauliflower crust and dairy-free cheese for anyone who requests it.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to see more hands-on details for making pizzas.

Contact nearby local pizza places directly for any questions concerning deals during National Pizza Week.

