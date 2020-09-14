Local organizations to partner for International Coastal Cleanup

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As part of recognizing the Ocean Conservancy’s 35th Annual International Coastal Cleanup, local organizations like Keep PCB Beautiful and Gulf World Marine Institute will host a beach cleanup on September 19.

The cleanup will run from 8 to 10 a.m. and stretch from the City to County Piers in Panama City Beach.

Kim Christian, with Keep PCB Beautiful, said all volunteers are welcome to help pick up trash and other debris from the shoreline, sand and surrounding beach areas.

Christian said Tyndall Airmen and Pack 317 will host a check-in location at Hang 5, Keep PCB Beautiful at M.B. Miller County Pier, and another at Russell-Fields City Pier with Gulf World Marine Park and Institute.

According to Keep PCB Beautiful’s Facebook page, participants also will have the chance to win raffle prizes and buy t-shirts, as well as partake in a cookout at 10:30 at the County Pier.

Find out more about Keep PCB Beautiful and the coastal cleanup by visiting the organization’s website and watching the included segments from News 13 This Morning.