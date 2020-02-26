Local organizations to host Leap Day Beach clean-up

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Every four years, an extra day, known as “Leap Day,” is added to the calendar, and several local organizations are working together to bring the Panhandle a Leap Day event.

Keep PCB Beautiful, SpringHill Suites by Marriott Panama City Beach, Hampton Inn and Bikini Beach Resort are teaming up for a beach clean-up event and learning experience with FWC, Audubon Florida and PCB Turtle Watch.

Volunteers will check in at any of the three hotels starting at 9 a.m., and the beach clean-up event begins at 10.

Starting at Noon, raffle tickets will be sold to benefit the Bay District Schools’ Arts Program. One ticket will be $5, and 3 tickets will be $10.

Following the clean-up, SpringHill Suites will host a barbecue for all volunteers with live music.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the event.