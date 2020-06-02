Local organizations partner to hold yard sale fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Salty Cats of St. Andrews Rescue and Mewtew’s Refuge are working together to hold a yard sale-style fundraiser June 13 near the Market at St. Andrews from 8 a.m – 1 p.m.

Fundraiser attendees will be able to shop at the yard sale, with proceeds benefiting the rescues as they work during kitten season to cover costs like spay and neuter surgeries, food and litter costs, as well as vet bills.

The yard sale includes items like specialty mirrors and tables, lamps and other home decor.

Find out more in the segments below on the fundraiser and Salty Cats of St. Andrews Rescue’s mission at this time.

Jackie Mihal with Salty Cats of St. Andrews Rescue speaks on the fundraiser and what it benefits.

Yard Sale Coordinator, April Womack, discusses the fundraiser event above.