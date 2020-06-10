Local museum shines on summertime with new exhibit

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Summertime in the Florida Panhandle holds different meanings for many, but warmer weather, the coastal environment and outdoor activities bring residents across counties together year after year.

“Fun in the Sun,” a new exhibit on display at the Panama City Publishing Company Museum, showcases how newspapers advertised the summer season and attire decades ago.

The museum requires anyone coming to view the exhibit to wear a mask, but admission remains free.

“Fun in the Sun” will be on display until June 30th.

According to the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership, the museum is open Tuesday’s-Friday’s from 1-5:30 p.m. and Saturday’s at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

In a further exploration of Panama City and St. Andrews history, a new book, “George Mortimer West, His Path in History,” is also on sale at the museum.

Museum Collections Manager and Volunteer Nancy Hudson put the book together, which consists of West’s diary entries from a 50-year period and covers local history from the time period.

News 13 This Morning visited the museum to learn more, included in the segment above.

Find out more about Historic St. Andrews and the museum’s mission here.

