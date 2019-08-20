Local mosquito control talks prevention and protection on World Mosquito Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Heavy rainfall across the Panhandle often leads to standing water, which creates problems like flooding, but also could become a breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

News 13 This Morning welcomed Cindy Mulla from Beach Mosquito Control District into the WMBB studio to discuss how people can prevent and protect themselves from the many issues that can stem from mosquitoes.

August 20 also marks World Mosquito Day, commemorating the discovery of how female mosquitoes can spread malaria to humans, and the spreading of awareness about the causes of malaria and finding a cure.

Watch the above segment from our morning show to learn from Cindy about being proactive when it comes to controlling mosquitoes in your area.