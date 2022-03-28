BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Local law enforcement officials are taking a stand after unruly crowds took over Panama City Beach this weekend.

There will be a news conference regarding enforcement moving forward during the Spring Break season, at 11 a.m. CT on Monday at the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Chief Talamantez told News 13, “Nothing is off the table,” when it comes to a curfew, if it means keeping locals and tourists safe.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said officers and deputies had taken more than 50 guns off the streets so far.

Several businesses were forced to shut down due to the massive crowds which led to at least one shooting on Sunday afternoon, and sent one person to the hospital.

The victim was reportedly shot in the foot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Panama City Beach Police Department have detained three people in connection to the shooting.

A Panama City Beach Police officer was also injured when someone reportedly threw a beer bottle at his head.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said at the news conference Sunday that the community can not go back to the Spring Break of the past.

“We have fought these battles we have won these battles and we are not going to let it happen again,” he said. “We’re not going to tolerate this again in our community and we’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”