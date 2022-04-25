PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A very special duck is making his way to Panama City Beach with a mission to help thousands of children across the nation.

Mr. Vanderquack Junior, a 2-foot-tall stuffed animal duck, is making his way across 50 states all with the help of thousands of Jeep family members to convoy him along the way and to raise money for St. Jude.

In March 2022, the inaugural Mr. Vanderquack journey ended with a return to the nest having raised more than $150,000 for St. Jude Research Hospital.

Now, Mr. Vanderquack Junior is launching his own campaign, Kick’n Childhood Cancer, and the goal is to raise $250,000 for St. Jude Children’s Hospital by mid-September.

The local Bay Area Jeep Association will be hosting an event for Mr. Vanderquack Junior’s arrival on April 28 at Sandbar located at 275 S. Hwy 79 in Panama City Beach from 1 p.m. 6 p.m.

There will be food, raffles, prizes, a meet and greet with Mr. Vanderquack Jr., as well as Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon.

You don’t have to be a jeep owner to come out and those who donate will get a rubber duck!

“No donation is too small and it is amazing to see how this started as a simple idea and it has grown so much due to support from local jeep associations across the nation,” said BAJA member, Judi Fitzgerald.

To keep up with Mr. Vanderquack Junior’s journey across all 50 states or to make a donation, click here.