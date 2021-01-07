Local humane society looking toward reopening goal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The local Humane Society of Bay County closed its shelter doors in 2020 due to COVID-19, but staff members are looking forward to the new year, reopening and continued support from the community.

According to the Humane Society’s website, the shelter first closed in April after feeling the impacts of the global pandemic, but then celebrated a milestone as an operation within a few months’ time.

Mary Gauden, Humane Society President, said the staff worked diligently to reopen the society’s Thrift Store in the Panama Plaza, located at the corner of 15th Street and Lisenby Avenue.

Until that point, the thrift store had been shut down due to destruction from Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Gauden said the community can continue to support the Humane Society in a number of ways, including attending the low-cost shot clinics, donating to the Thrift Store or purchasing the store’s gently used items and other pet supplies.

The next low-cost shot clinic will be held on January 16 in Panama City Beach at the Carousel Supermarket, starting at 9 a.m.

Appointments are not required for the clinics, which are held on the third Saturday of every month.

Gauden explained a local veterinarian will provide $13 rabies vaccines, along with the other services available for dogs and cats, like dewormers, flea prevention, microchipping and nail trims among other tests.

Find out more about the Humane Society in the included News 13 This Morning segment, and access shot clinic information by clicking here.