Local history fans gear up for Museum Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday is the 17th annual Museum Day put on by Smithsonian Magazine, and some local history buffs are taking part.

The Panama City Publishing Company Museum on Beck Avenue and the Historical Society’s Bay County History Museum on Harrison Avenue are kicking off the celebrations early.

They are inviting locals to stop by their museums to sign up for raffles for various gift baskets, along with checking out what the museums have to offer.

Some local businesses and restaurants will also be contributing to the museums by donating proceeds in celebration of the day.

Locations taking part include:

  • History Class Brewing Company
  • Millies Cafe
  • The Press
  • The Place
  • Craft Beer Empourium
  • The Taproom
  • Alice’s on Bayview
  • Hunt’s Oyster Bar
  • Little Village
  • Enzo’s Pizza and Grill
  • The Shrimp Boat
  • Copper Tap Grille
  • Amavida Coffee

“Having these buildings and these facilities in our midst… and there’s so much history here that people probably aren’t aware of,” Janis Boatright with the Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership said. “It’s a good way to just pop in, go to your local restaurants and adult establishments, and then also stop in museums and see what they have to offer as well.”

Learn more about Museum Day and other history in the Panama City area.

