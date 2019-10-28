Local Haunted Hallway open for Halloween

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Vernon Florida Recreation will open its Haunted Hallway on Halloween night and November 2 for those in the Panhandle looking for a local way to celebrate the day.

Admission for the Haunted Hallway costs $8 per person, and proceeds benefit Vernon Project Graduation.

The volunteer-based event is located in the old Vernon High School, behind City Hall. It features clowns, spiders, witches and many other Halloween haunt

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning for a peek inside the spooky Haunted Hallway.

Visit the Haunted Hallway’s Facebook event page for more information.