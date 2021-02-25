Local Girl Scouts adapt to sell cookies safely

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — COVID-19 has put a pause on many in-person interactions and activities across the Panhandle, but local Girl Scouts say they have found several ways to safely sell cookies this season to continue their troop mission.

Girl Scout Troop #3019 Cadet Piper Saidak and troop leader, Christina Cantrell, joined News 13 This Morning for the update on contactless payments, digital orders and the current Girl Scout cookie flavors in-stock.

Cantrell said the Girl Scout Digital Cookie Program allows for troops to scan card payments, as well as make online sales, limiting the amount of contact they have with customers.

Saidak said her goal for this season is to sell 2,000 boxes of cookies, and she has until the end of March to make the sales.

Both Cantrell and Saidak said they are selling eight flavors of cookies this year, with six of them costing $5 per box and the two new flavors, S’mores and Toffee-Tastic, are $6 per box.

Watch the included segment from News 13 This Morning for more on supporting local Girl Scout troops.

Troop #3019 will set up in front of Sam’s Club on 23rd Street in Panama City on February 27 and 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. to sell cookies throughout the weekend.

To order cookies digitally from Piper and her troop, click here. You can also text orders to 850-207-8053.