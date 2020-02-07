Local gallery to host Valentine’s paint party

LAGUNA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Sun Bear Gallery and Studio will host a Valentine’s Day Paint Party as a chance for couples, friends or family to paint in pairs and create love-themed pieces to celebrate the day.

The Valentine Paint Party starts at 7 p.m. on February 14 and will go until 9 that evening. Attendees are invited to bring their adult beverage of choice to sip while they paint.

The party’s cost is $50 total per pair, which includes the supplies and paint the gallery provides.

On top of the Valentine’s painting, Sun Bear Gallery and Studio holds paint parties and other events weekly, including chances to paint portraits of pets, the Gulf of Mexico’s landscape and marine life.

Find the gallery on Facebook or use its website for more information about attending paint parties.

Watch the segment above to see News 13 This Morning give the painting a try.

