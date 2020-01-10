Local fitness coach talks health tips for 2020

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Fitness and nutrition coach, James Thompson, visited News 13 This Morning to discuss health, fitness and overall wellness tips for the new year.

Thompson, also known as Coach JT, works in the Bay County area. He recommends anyone who wants to dedicate themselves to a healthier lifestyle sets smaller goals and avoid the “All or Nothing” approach.

Thompson said, that approach and setting large goals can cause people to lose motivation if they don’t accomplish them quickly.

He also covered several tips for healthier eating ideas, including limiting sugar and carbohydrate intake, and consuming lean proteins.

His website and other information can be found at evolvewithjt.com.

