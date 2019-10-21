Local farm hosting Fall Days, Halloween events

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Billy Brock Farms will host its final weekend of Fall Days, October 26 and 27, as well as a Halloween event October 31, for people of all ages to attend.

The farm, located at 1698 White Road in Bonifay, holds Fall Days during October weekends. The price to attend is $10 per person, with children four years old and younger getting in free.

Fall Days consists of hay rides, a corn maze, petting zoo, inflatable obstacle course and Halloween-themed events for the remaining dates.

The farm opens at 2 p.m., and will open at 5 p.m. on Halloween.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the events and how to attend.

Visit Billy Brock Farms on Facebook for more information.