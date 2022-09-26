HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–As you prepare to make safety plans for Hurricane Ian, one local dog rescue is asking you to remember to include your four legged friends in your plans.

Lucky Puppy Rescue of Bonifay endured structural damage during Hurricane Michael, but they also experienced an increase of abandoned dogs.

Taylor Brannon with The Lucky Puppy Rescue said if you’re evacuating for the storm to make sure your hotel is pet-friendly, and be sure to pack enough food, water and necessary items for your pets.

“We try to keep as much vacancy as possible and get as many animals adopted as we can, so that we have have space for any rescues we need to take in,” said Brannon.

Brannon also said if you’re not evacuating for a storm to ensure your pets are secured as many pets run away after being frightened by loud thunder and gusty winds.

She said great items to look at for calming your pets down include anxiety medication from a veterinarian and thunder jacket.