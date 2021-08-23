Local Cub Scouts pack to host recruitment event this Saturday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As school starts back around the Panhandle, so do some of the local clubs.

Cub Scouts Pack 317 is hosting a recruitment event this upcoming Saturday to let families have the opportunity to learn more about their organization.

The event, called “Scout Me In,” will feature activities including archery, sling shots, horse rides and more.

Local police, fire, EMS and military will also be there to provide youth education.

Mosquito control will also be bringing their helicopter to the event.

The event is $10 per child, and will be applied to the child’s overall annual scouting fees if they sign up for scouts.

It will be held at the Gulf Beach Baptist Church at 106 Hutchison Boulevard in Panama City Beach, and it will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Learn more about the event and the Cub Scouts Pack 317.