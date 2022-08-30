BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–The streets of St. Andrews are set to be loud and colorful this Friday! The annual “Art Break Day” will take place on Sept. 2nd from 12:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. in St. Andrews.

The event is recognized globally, and falls on the first Friday of September. It calls on people take a break and abandon your chores and grab their favorite creative thing to do. Local creatives are calling on you to come celebrate in St. Andrews.

The event is free to participate, and there will be hands-on art activities spread through out St. Andrews in 50 merchant locations to bring the community together and highlight all types of art, from painting, to reading and literacy, to coffee stain art and even dancing and juggling.

This event is run by Floriopolis and the St. Joe Community Foundation. News 13 This Morning visited with Floriopolis at one of the locations for Art Break Day to learn more about the event.

Floriopolis Creative Director, Heather Parker, said many of the activities will be indoors, but some do take place outside throughout the community. Parker also expressed how important the arts community is as an outlet for people, especially for those in Bay County, where many people faced hardships during the pandemic and Hurricane Michael.

“We want to bring people together through art, this is a worldwide initiative, and it definitely embodies the spirit of St. Andrews,” Parker.

Parker also expressed part of the mission is to have people bring their own art projects as well to transform Beck Ave. into a creative hub.

Watch our segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about Art Break Day, and visit the event page on Facebook to learn more about the projects in store.