PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– A local cookie company is asking for your help to break the Guinness World Record for most people dunking cookies at one single time.

Fat & Weird Cookie is attempting to break the record.

“The current record is around 3,200 people so our goal is to have 4,000 people come out,” said owner, Brad Bromlow.

“Cookie Fest” is happening Saturday, Feb. 26th at Aaron Bessant Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you want to be a part of history, the dunking will happen at 1 p.m. Cookies and milk are provided to everyone who participates to help Fat and Weird Cookie reach its goal.

Tickets to the event can be purchased here. Each ticket purchase guarantees you a spot at the dunking event and it also includes a swag bag.

“The cookies are smaller than our normal ones so they are easier to eat. We also have options for those with allergies who still want to participate,” said Bromlow.

At the event there will also axe throwing, local vendors and food trucks.

Fat & Weird Cookie also makes 1lb cookies so there will be a competition at the event to see who can eat a 1lb cookie the fastest.