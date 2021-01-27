Local church in need of volunteers for food distribution

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastgate Christian Fellowship will hold a food distribution event January 30 with 10,000 pounds of food available to the community, but distribution organizers say they are still in need of volunteers and supplies donations before the event begins.

Janelle Green, with Eastgate Christian Fellowship, said the food distribution will start at 10:30 a.m., but cars should not line up at their location until 10 a.m. at the earliest.

Green said the church is working with Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide boxes full of fresh fruit, vegetables meat, pasta and breads, among other items.

Volunteers will follow a contactless “drive-thru” style of placing the food into each car in line, and will wear masks to follow social distancing.

Green said anyone in the community interested in volunteering should visit the church’s website for more information about signing up, and plan to arrive at their location near Highway 98 and Thomas Drive at 8 a.m. on January 30.

Community members also can help by donating banana boxes to Eastgate Christian Fellowship. The boxes are free to pick up from local grocery stores and will be used to distribute the food in the giveaway.

Find out more about the food distribution by watching the included segment from News 13 This Morning.