PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– One local church is hoping to serve the greater good of the community with its brand new facility.

Northstar Church in Panama City just reopened its doors in July after enduring massive damage from Hurricane Michael.

Lead pastor, Marty Martin, said during the rebuild he and the leadership team took a step back and brainstormed how they could better serve the community, and they are doing it through the means of a coffee shop and indoor playground.

Martin said the area has a lack of indoor facilities for children and wanted a space that every members of the community could use.

“As a church, we use this facility one maybe two times a week, but the rest of the time it’s vacant, and we wanted more than anyone else to have a place where people could come 24/7 and feel safe and their kids could have fun,” said Martin.

The playground is open Mon. through Sun. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hannah Gutcher, co-founder of The Drip Coffee Co., said she and her family are so pleased to be able to provide this space for the community.

“We also get to meet a need in the community, an indoor playground, a space for students to study, a place for dates to happen, and so we love being here,” she said.

You don’t have to be a member of the church to use any of the facilities.

The Drip Coffee Co. Is open Wed. through Sun. from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.