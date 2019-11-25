LIVE NOW /
Local Boys & Girls Club presents annual Christmas tree lot

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Boys & Girls Club of Bay County has opened its annual Christmas Tree Lot for the 30th year of making live trees available to Panhandle residents.

The Bill “H” Haisten lot will stay open until all trees are sold, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, except for closing on Thanksgiving Day.

All proceeds from trees sold benefit Boys & Girls Club of Bay County.

After selling several hundred trees in its grand opening, the club encourages locals to purchase their trees sooner rather than later, as only one more shipment is on the way.

Find the trees at 2312 W. 23rd Street in Panama City, across from Bill Cramer Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC. Learn more about this Boys & Girls Club at www.bgcbayfl.org.

