Local arts center opens photography competition August 22

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Center for the Arts features several art exhibitions currently open to the public, but will begin its F/Stop Photography Competition August 22.

The exhibition room currently holds the Kollet Originals pieces, from “A Mile in Their Shoes,” showcasing Kollet’s many takes on artwork from well-known artists like Leonardo da Vinci and Vincent van Gogh.

Kollet’s work will be on display until August 24.

The upcoming photography competition is open to people of all skill levels and does not require professional photography equipment.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more, as well as check out Panama City Center for the Arts on Facebook to stay updated on its events.

