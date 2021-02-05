Local artists sharing stories from Main Street stage

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Local artists will fill the Florida Chautauqua Theatre with their music and the stories behind their songs thanks to a concert series happening each Friday in February.

“Music on Main” will feature artist Anthony Peebles for its opening night on February 5, starting at 7 p.m., with tickets priced at $5 for children and $15 for adults.

Main Street DeFuniak Springs Executive Director Chelsea Blaich said tickets can be purchased online before the event, as well as at the door.

Masks are recommended for audience members, as well as social distancing in seating.

The “Music on Main” lineup is as follows: