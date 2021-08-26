Local animal rescue celebrates National Dog Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday is National Dog Day, which celebrates dogs all across the country, and where shelters and rescues encourage pet adoption instead of shopping for dog breeds.

Amy Shepherd with Heartland Rescue Ranch said she started her animal rescue back in 2016.

“It’s just something that’s been a passion of mine my whole life, and the opportunity presented itself and I just kind of ran with it,” Shepherd said.

Learn more about Heartland Rescue Ranch and the dogs they have available for fostering or adoption.

They will also be holding an adoption event on Saturday, August 28 at Papa Joe’s in Panama City. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.