PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– ‘Keep St. Andrews Salty’ is the tagline for Historic St. Andrews. The Panama City neighborhood is known for its artistic culture and unique and independent small businesses.

Little Village is celebrating the artists who make the St. Andrews neighborhood a thriving community through the first ever Local Art Festival. The event will take place at Little Village, located on 2808 W 12th St. in Panama City on Sept. 21st from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is kid-friendly and pet-friendly.

“We want to make art come alive. There will be live demonstrations from over 12 local artists and support their work. This Local Art Fest is a great way to meet these artists, see their process and learn their stories,” said event founder, Kelly Dyer.

There will be live music from artist Brian Muth, and a live painting from artist Terry Knight. Floriopolis, a nonprofit, local community arts center will also be sponsoring a watercolor table in which event participants can learn an introduction to water color painting. Also, Finn’s Island Style grub will be serving up food and cold beverages available for purchase at the event.

For Justin Buxton, owner of Little Village, supporting local artists means everything.

“It’s the least I can do. Being a small community and after everything we’ve gone through we are here to help each other out. They make our community,” said Buxton.