Little Village holding month-long open mic nights

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Local musicians have the chance to take on a St. Andrews stage in a new event hosted at Little Village: For the Love of Music.

The event will take place each Tuesday and Wednesday in January, from 6 to 9 p.m., and is free to attend.

Sandi Wolf, Little Village Owner, said those who attend are encouraged to bring their masks for social distancing, as well as cash for tips or purchasing food and drinks while listening to the music.

Wolf explained the colder, winter months inspired this event, as a chance to give musicians a stage to play, earn some cash, and invite the community to enjoy live music.

Musician Janelle Frost joined Wolf in saying For the Love of Music gives artists an opportunity to play and show their talent during a hard time for musicians.

Kelly Dyer, also with Little Village, said any artists who want to share their love for music are invited to Little Village to play during the open mic nights, and the performances and tip jars will be made available virtually for those who can’t make it to the event.

Find out more by watching the included segments from News 13 This Morning.

Learn more about virtual streaming of For the Love of Music and Little Village by visiting the location on Facebook.