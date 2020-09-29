“Lighten Up!” Exhibit to open at The Joe Center for the Arts

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — In an effort to showcase the work of artists from across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Joe Center for the Arts will hold a new exhibit starting October 2.

“Lighten Up! Getting Past the COVID Blues,” features art from Michael Albert, among other artists who were inspired in some way to create during the pandemic.

Marcy Trahan, The Joe Center for the Arts Chair, said the exhibit will run through October 30 and is free to attend.

Trahan explained one of Albert’s pieces took approximately eight months to create and will debut with the opening of the exhibit.

The center is open multiple times a week: Thursday and Friday’s from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. E.T. and Saturday’s at 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. E.T.

Watch the News 13 This Morning segment to find out more, or visit The Joe Center for the Arts online.

