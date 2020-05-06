Lifeguard operations continue during COVID-19

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach beaches are back open without time restrictions, but the city’s Fire Rescue and Beach Safety programs have had to adjust to the way they serve the public due to COVID-19.

Beach Safety Director Wil Spivey joined News 13 This Morning live to give an update on how lifeguards have prepared and responded to the changes happening in the Panhandle.

Spivey said while lifeguards typically clean and sanitize equipment, they are putting an extra emphasis on disinfecting, making sure guards have masks available and keeping beach safety crews spread out on the beach.

Beachgoers can expect to see lifeguards protecting swimmers, educating the public and staying on-guard, Spivey stated.

Find out more on how the Beach Safety Program is adapting by watching the News 13 This Morning segment above.

For information on beach safety and the flag warning system, click here.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Bruce's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Bruce's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Blanchard's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Blanchard's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Porter's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Porter's Second Grade Class"

Kindergarten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergarten"

Ms. John's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. John's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Rose-Evans' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Rose-Evans' Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Kevern's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Kevern's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Johnson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Johnson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Vine's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Vine's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Ware's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ware's First Grade Class"

Ms. Covey's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Covey's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Neeley's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Neeley's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Waller's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Waller's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Horvatic's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Horvatic's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. McKenzie's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McKenzie's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. English's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. English's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Chester's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Chester's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Lunde's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lunde's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Carey-Burkett's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Carey-Burkett's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Babb's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Babb's First Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Beach Safety Director Wil Spivey covers lifeguard operations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Safety Director Wil Spivey covers lifeguard operations"

Ms. Bruce's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Bruce's Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Blanchard's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Blanchard's Kindergarten Class"

Bay County Resurfacing projects

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Resurfacing projects"

More than 55 percent of the population in the Central Panhandle is ALICE or lives below the federal poverty line

Thumbnail for the video titled "More than 55 percent of the population in the Central Panhandle is ALICE or lives below the federal poverty line"
More Local News