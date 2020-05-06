Lifeguard operations continue during COVID-19

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach beaches are back open without time restrictions, but the city’s Fire Rescue and Beach Safety programs have had to adjust to the way they serve the public due to COVID-19.

Beach Safety Director Wil Spivey joined News 13 This Morning live to give an update on how lifeguards have prepared and responded to the changes happening in the Panhandle.

Spivey said while lifeguards typically clean and sanitize equipment, they are putting an extra emphasis on disinfecting, making sure guards have masks available and keeping beach safety crews spread out on the beach.

Beachgoers can expect to see lifeguards protecting swimmers, educating the public and staying on-guard, Spivey stated.

